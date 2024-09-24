Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.05 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 97.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $188.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $189.78.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.36.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

