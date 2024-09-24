Toncoin (TON) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $191.43 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $5.59 or 0.00008760 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion and approximately $191.43 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001136 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013894 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,812.63 or 1.00001230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007982 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00061716 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,112,262,138 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,112,240,587.150456 with 2,532,780,211.5710077 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.59645254 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 564 active market(s) with $215,218,503.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.