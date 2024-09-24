Algorand Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24.42 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $24.42 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00043050 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00014426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000598 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,258,401,362 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

