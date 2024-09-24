Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) 1-Day Volume Hits $20.16 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $302.31 million and $20.16 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001353 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002123 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,640,579,605,421,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,640,579,699,684,064 with 152,835,493,612,116,224 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -9.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $42,866,496.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.