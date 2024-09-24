Catizen Price Hits $0.78 on Top Exchanges (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Catizen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular exchanges. Catizen has a total market capitalization of $236.59 million and $237.99 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Catizen has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Catizen

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,000,000 tokens. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 305,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.80019769 USD and is up 5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $364,487,338.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

