Arbitrum 1-Day Volume Hits $197.64 Million (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $2.18 billion and $197.64 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,617,088,312 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,617,088,312 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.59274445 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1008 active market(s) with $191,925,643.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

