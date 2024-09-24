Voyager Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.17 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded 48.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and $9.17 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 370,944,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,690,851 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @vgxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Voyager Token is www.vgxfoundation.com.

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Voyager is a cryptocurrency broker that provides investors with access to various cryptocurrencies through its platform, which connects to multiple trading platforms to offer users the best prices. The company’s Voyager Token (VGX) is used to reward users and offers services such as earning interest on crypto holdings and cashback rewards. Voyager was founded by experienced entrepreneurs and offers commission-free crypto trading. It was launched in 2018 and supports over 55 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. In 2019, it released a mobile app and in 2020 acquired Circle Invest, which had over 40,000 active accounts. The company also partners with the Celsius network to manage client assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

