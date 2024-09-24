Voyager Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.17 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded 48.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and $9.17 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About Voyager Token
Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 370,944,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,690,851 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @vgxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Voyager Token is www.vgxfoundation.com.
Buying and Selling Voyager Token
