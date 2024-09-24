EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 79.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3,645.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,048,000 after purchasing an additional 543,672 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in General Dynamics by 879.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,148,000 after acquiring an additional 305,624 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,216,599,000 after acquiring an additional 293,316 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,347,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,119,000 after purchasing an additional 262,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 384,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,458,000 after purchasing an additional 244,373 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $308.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.46. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $214.53 and a twelve month high of $309.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

