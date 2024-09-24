Mumu the Bull (MUMU) Price Hits $0.0001

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Mumu the Bull token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mumu the Bull has a total market cap of $120.96 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mumu the Bull has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.94 or 0.00267884 BTC.

About Mumu the Bull

Mumu the Bull was first traded on March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official website is www.mumu.ing. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull is 0.00004846 USD and is up 16.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $11,060,067.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

