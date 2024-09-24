OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $42.11 million and $8.78 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00043050 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00014426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

