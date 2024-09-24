Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Sells £20,029.40 in Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bottomley sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,658 ($62.37), for a total transaction of £20,029.40 ($26,820.30).

Mark Bottomley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Mark Bottomley sold 8,197 shares of Cranswick stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,519 ($60.51), for a total transaction of £370,422.43 ($496,012.90).

Cranswick Stock Performance

Shares of LON CWK traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,660 ($62.40). 157,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,938. The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,228.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. Cranswick plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,392 ($45.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,835 ($64.74). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,564.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,387.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.67) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

