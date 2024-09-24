Michael N. Biggs Purchases 3,500 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Michael N. Biggs acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £14,560 ($19,496.52).

Shares of LON:CBG traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 419.20 ($5.61). The company had a trading volume of 694,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,522. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 278 ($3.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 911.50 ($12.21). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 506.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 467.59. The company has a market cap of £630.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($8.17) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 375 ($5.02) to GBX 620 ($8.30) in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 624 ($8.36).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

