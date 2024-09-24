Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Down 1%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.52 and last traded at $57.71. Approximately 1,781,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 14,646,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average is $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,390.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,035.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,957.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 778,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,795,000 after buying an additional 763,450 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,652.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.