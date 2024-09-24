125,559 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Stanley Capital Management LLC

Stanley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,713,000. Fiserv accounts for about 3.8% of Stanley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in Fiserv by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 32,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,666,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FI

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $179.27 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $179.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.70 and its 200-day moving average is $157.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.