Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Sagefield Capital LP

Sagefield Capital LP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 138.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,037 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 108,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,275,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $117.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.53. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $462.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

