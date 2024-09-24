Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 399 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $128.74 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.