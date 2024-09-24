Providence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 106.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after buying an additional 2,674,372 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $634,518,000 after buying an additional 52,859 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,840,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,884,000 after buying an additional 493,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $356,671,000 after buying an additional 90,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $337,463,000 after acquiring an additional 194,070 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $262.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

