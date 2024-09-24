124,189 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 124,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,297,000. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.8% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sagefield Capital LP lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 138.9% in the second quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 165,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after buying an additional 96,037 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 56,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 331.5% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 38,094 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 366.3% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 66,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 52,411 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $4,155,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $117.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $462.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.53.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

