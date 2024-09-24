Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,900 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.6% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,297,000. Sagefield Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 138.9% in the second quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 165,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after buying an additional 96,037 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 56,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 38,094 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $117.37 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $462.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

