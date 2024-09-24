Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Trading Up 20%

Shares of Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) traded up 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 223,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 226,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Sirios Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.80.
Sirios Resources Company Profile
Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.
