Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Shares Up 11.5%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.12 ($0.03). Approximately 341,981 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 233,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.03).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Trading Up 11.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.73. The stock has a market cap of £7.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Mercantile Ports & Logistics

In related news, insider Jeremy Allen sold 80,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £1,600.96 ($2,143.76). Insiders own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek. It also provides port operation services, including cargo handling, storage, other ancillary port, and logistics services.

