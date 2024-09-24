BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.63

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.63 and last traded at $62.60, with a volume of 14679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.54.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

