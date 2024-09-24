H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.66

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.66 and last traded at C$11.65, with a volume of 167938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.48.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.35.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.45.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

