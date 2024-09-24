IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Trading Down 4.6% on Analyst Downgrade

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $52.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences traded as low as $32.17 and last traded at $32.17. 246,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 853,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,355,000 after acquiring an additional 679,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,976,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,337,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,889,000 after purchasing an additional 535,909 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,611.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 539,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after buying an additional 508,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,151,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 369,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.84.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

