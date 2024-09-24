IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Trading Down 4.6% on Analyst Downgrade

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $52.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences traded as low as $32.17 and last traded at $32.17. 246,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 853,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,355,000 after acquiring an additional 679,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,976,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,337,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,889,000 after purchasing an additional 535,909 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,611.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 539,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after buying an additional 508,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,151,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 369,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.84.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

