Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.95

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 15036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 506,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

