Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.24

Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 646049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Perimeter Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $127.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perimeter Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.