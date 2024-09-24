Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $999,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on NIKE from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Daiwa America lowered NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

