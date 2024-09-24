Interval Partners LP Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 23.7% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Blackstone by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $157.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.59 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 115.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.78.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

