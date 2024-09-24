Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading 6.5% Higher

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 2,947,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,936,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIPS. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. CLSA lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Vipshop Stock Up 8.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. The business had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Vipshop by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,792,000 after buying an additional 2,593,670 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 625,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 224,098 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,198 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Vipshop by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 120,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 84,976 shares during the period. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $4,669,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

