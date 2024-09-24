Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 466,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,055,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.77 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $81,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,464.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $219,397.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,640.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $81,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,783,464.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,139 shares of company stock valued at $491,222. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,308,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,272,000 after purchasing an additional 159,404 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,546,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 20.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,111,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,642,000 after buying an additional 1,031,966 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,933,000 after acquiring an additional 474,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,395,000 after purchasing an additional 493,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

