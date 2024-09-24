Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.18

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.18 and last traded at $77.93, with a volume of 640550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. TD Cowen raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,210 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,801. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after buying an additional 30,542,551 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,013,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Fortinet by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,016,000 after buying an additional 4,148,520 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,746,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

