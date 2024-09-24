Profund Advisors LLC Sells 348 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.4 %

APD opened at $291.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $296.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

