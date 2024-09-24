Unizen Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $43.88 Million (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Unizen token can now be bought for about $0.0744 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a market capitalization of $43.88 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unizen has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 947,104,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

