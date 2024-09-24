Orchid 1-Day Volume Hits $4.99 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0793 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $77.69 million and $4.99 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008760 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001136 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013894 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,812.63 or 1.00001230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007982 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07688747 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $2,281,251.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

