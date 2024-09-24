General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $188.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $189.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.43.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.36.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

