Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 2.1%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.73. 13,159,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 55,415,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on MARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.22.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at $33,022,547.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,169,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,212 shares of company stock valued at $726,178. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

