ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.88

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 4959701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.83.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is -4.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 479.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,429,000 after buying an additional 2,181,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 638.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,397,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,148,000 after buying an additional 2,072,715 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth about $14,383,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 306.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 321,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth about $5,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

