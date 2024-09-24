iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.18

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.18 and last traded at $119.18, with a volume of 86455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.76.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.09. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core High Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,531,000 after acquiring an additional 495,944 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,283.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 379,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 363,482 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 434.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 321,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,398,000 after acquiring an additional 261,132 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,716.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,720,000 after acquiring an additional 204,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4,833.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 165,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 162,256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.