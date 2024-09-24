RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.55

Shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 14078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.
RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.54.
RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile
The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.
