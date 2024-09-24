AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 1.5%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51. Approximately 3,042,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 12,786,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.77%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

