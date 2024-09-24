iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.72

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.72 and last traded at $52.71, with a volume of 439210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.45.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
