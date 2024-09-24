iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.72

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.72 and last traded at $52.71, with a volume of 439210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.45.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 34,147 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 695,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,930 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

