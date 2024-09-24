Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Trading 0.9% Higher

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $246.28 and last traded at $246.12. 634,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,277,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Daiwa America downgraded Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.47.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.