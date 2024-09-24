Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.83. 440,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 179,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.
Mullen Automotive Stock Down 14.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
