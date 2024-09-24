Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.83. 440,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 179,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 14.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.