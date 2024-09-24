iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.69

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 115753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0764 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,733,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 152,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.