iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.69

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 115753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0764 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
