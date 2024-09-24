CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.95

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.95 and last traded at $70.52, with a volume of 389310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,071,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 611,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.