Venus BUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.17 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $60.17 million and $1.14 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.022321 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

