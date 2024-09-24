ViciCoin Trading Up 0% This Week (VCNT)

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, ViciCoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ViciCoin token can currently be purchased for $20.09 or 0.00031414 BTC on popular exchanges. ViciCoin has a market capitalization of $200.00 million and approximately $174,445.60 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ViciCoin

ViciCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,956,206 tokens. ViciCoin’s official website is vicicoin.io.

Buying and Selling ViciCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

