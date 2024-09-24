Square Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.21 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Square Token has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Square Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a market cap of $96,244.66 and approximately $0.21 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Square Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.80 or 0.00267938 BTC.

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.04674132 USD and is up 3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $6.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Square Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Square Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.