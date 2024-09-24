Uniswap (UNI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $113.20 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $6.88 or 0.00010791 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.13 billion and $113.20 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00104033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000103 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,210,150 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,210,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.88551485 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1097 active market(s) with $95,873,556.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

