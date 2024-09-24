NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $5.97 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion and $579.58 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.27 or 0.00008274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00014402 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000594 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,211,941,683 coins and its circulating supply is 1,132,588,369 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,211,840,707 with 1,132,512,364 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.32013208 USD and is up 13.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $816,269,113.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

